Friday Jan 20 2023
Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough honours her late mother

Friday Jan 20, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough honours her late mother

Riley Keough, the daughter of the recently deceased Lisa Marie Presley, took to Instagram to honour her late mother as she shared a touching throwback photo of them when Riley was a child, as reported by Fox News.

Riley said about her mother, "I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought. [My mother] was definitely inspirational to me. [I was] always interested in women who weren't behaving 'the right way.'"

Lisa, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at the age of 54.

Priscilla shared a statement, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time, there will be no further comment."

