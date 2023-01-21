Prince Harry book countered by Royal 'game plan' of 'not showing guilt'

Prince Harry's bombshell memoir has left the Royal Family unhinged.



The Duke of Sussex has seemingly lost his battle against his book relatives as the King has better 'gameplan.'

PR expert Edward Coram-James tells Express.co.uk: "What should the Royal Family do in response to these claims? In a word: nothing. They have pulled a blinder.

"The biggest mistake that they could make would be to respond to any of the allegations. They are simply not serious enough allegations to warrant them breaching their long held code of silence.

"Breaching that silence will imply guilt. Remaining silent gives an air of maturity and remaining above the fray.

"The Royal family have had a game plan and, unlike the Sussexes, whose game plan has appeared ill-conceived and often strayed from, the royals have toed the line throughout."

a "mild bruising" and "never came close to being on the receiving end of any knock out blows".

