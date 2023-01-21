 
Saturday Jan 21 2023
Stormzy gears up for ‘empowering’ album amid his ex Maya Jama’s soaring fame

Saturday Jan 21, 2023

Stormzy is seemingly gearing up to return with a new ‘empowering’ album as the rapper has been reportedly recording new songs.

The 29-year-old rap sensation whose real name is Michael Omari is said to have more exciting songs in the pipeline while his former ladylove Maya Jama continues to make waves with her appearance on Love Island.

An insider spilled the beans to The Sun to share: “Stormzy isn’t resting on his laurels and has been writing and recording new songs already. Artistically he seems to be the strongest and most creative he has ever been.

“He registered a new track on a songwriting database earlier this month. The track is called Fire and it’s been pegged as a potential hit.

“Those around Stormzy think the song could spawn another album. It is really empowering and moving."

On the other hand, Maya has been garnering love with her hosting skills since she took over the famed show.

“I’m only watching for Maya Jama,” one fan tweeted as per The Mirror. “Maya Jama. That’s it. Love Island done, thanks for coming.”

