Alec Baldwin seen in public for first time since charged in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin was spotted in public for the first time since he was charged with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting on the Rust set in 2021.

Baldwin, 64, was photographed heading out of his Manhattan apartment on Friday morning. He has been charged Thursday with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death on the set of his film Rust.

The 30 Rock actor looked distressed as he rushed to a black vehicle. In the pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, he was seen covering his face with envelops as he headed into a midtown Manhattan office building.

Baldwin was spotted wearing a black jacket and black pants as he ignored paparazzi waiting for him outside the building.

The Edge actor made a quick escape as his wife Hilaria Baldwin spoke to the media gathered outside their home. She was seen wearing a green sweatshirt, with the word "Empathy" on it.

Baldwin accidentally discharged a gun on Rust set in November, 2021, killing Hutchins, 42, and injuring director Joel Souza.

Following a lengthy investigation, the New Mexico District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced on Thursday that charges will be filed against the actor, as well as armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

Baldwin’s lawyer vowed to fight the charges and described the decision as a ‘terrible miscarriage of justice’.