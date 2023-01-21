 
Carrie Underwood talks about her love for exercise: 'I want longevity'

Carrie Underwood has just weighed in on her desire to be fit and why she works out at all.

Underwood weighed in on everything in her most recent piece for People magazine.

She started it all off by talking about her exercise mindset and how its changed over the years.

According to Underwood, “I feel like earlier in my career I was working out more to be a certain size or fit into a certain aesthetic that I thought I wanted to be.”

But “now I feel like I work out more to be strong and to have energy and longevity.”

For those unversed, Underwood is a mother to two boys, Jacob, 3, and Isaiah, 7, and as a result she feels it even more important to remain fit.

All of this is in an effort to make sure she’s in their life as an active presence for as long as possible.

“It really is playing the long game, right?” she quipped to the outlet during the middle of her chat.

“I've worked out a whole lot and been frustrated because it wasn't the results that I wanted.”

“I feel like now at this point in my life, you really do learn that it is a lifestyle, it's balance. It is overall taking care of yourself.”

However, she never adheres to any strict schedule when at home with her boys, because “When I'm at home, I feel like I'm mom-ing it. I'm doing the laundry, packing the lunches, I'm always cleaning.”

“So when I'm on the road and I live on a bus or in a hotel room, I'm not having to do all that stuff, so it frees up a little time. My schedule is still very regimented and there's all this stuff that I do, but my mornings are a little bit more flexible.”

