Saturday Jan 21 2023
Madonna adds two more shows to London stop on 40th anniversary global tour

Saturday Jan 21, 2023

Madonna will now play four London shows on her 40th anniversary global tour due to “overwhelming” demand for tickets.

The Queen of Pop, 64, who was only meant to perform one London show on her much-awaited tour, initially announced she was adding a second date at London’s O2 Arena.

Madonna’s announcement came after the show seats went on sale on Friday and fans complained of fighting over tickets.

The Material Girl has now said a third and fourth show will be performed at the 20,000 capacity venue, where she is set to appear on October 14, 15, 17 and 18.

Madonna added, “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for.”

Madonna: The Celebration Tour will take fans on trip to her artistic journey through four decades in music.

Madonna is set to bring her shows to 35 cities, with the concerts kicking off in Canada on 15 July and continuing across North America.

