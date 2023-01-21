 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 21 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles III gears up to ‘break centuries old tradition’ at his coronation

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 21, 2023

FileFootage

King Charles III has all eyes on him with his upcoming coronation while the new monarch is seemingly aiming to modernize the historic ceremony.

The 74-year-old monarch will reportedly wear the uniform of the Admiral of the Fleet by ditching silk stockings as they “look too dated”.

As per The Sun, Charles aims to make his coronation reflect a “modern 21st-century monarchy”.

King Charles was said to be “happy” to adorn the same outfit as his grandfather on the auspicious occasion however senior aides revealed, “he should not wear them”.

“Though some of the more long-winded elements of the Coronation will be moved aside or modernised, the King was happy to wear the breeches and stockings,” the insider shared.

“But in discussion with senior aides they are saying he should not wear them, so will arrive in a military uniform instead.

“It is largely to do with modernising the Coronation and stripping away the stuffiness,” the source added. “They think having a 74-year-old King arriving in stockings and breeches in 2023 looks too dated. They are probably right.”

More From Entertainment:

Miley Cyrus credits fans for making ‘Flowers’ most-streamed song on Spotify

Miley Cyrus credits fans for making ‘Flowers’ most-streamed song on Spotify
Madonna adds two more shows to London stop on 40th anniversary global tour

Madonna adds two more shows to London stop on 40th anniversary global tour

Reports of Shakira finding Gerard Pique infidelity with Jam jar spark meme fest

Reports of Shakira finding Gerard Pique infidelity with Jam jar spark meme fest

Netflix set to tighten noose around 'password-sharing' in 2023

Netflix set to tighten noose around 'password-sharing' in 2023
Kate Middleton extends olive branch to Prince Harry?

Kate Middleton extends olive branch to Prince Harry?
Melon reveals list of top 100 most popular 2022 K-pop songs

Melon reveals list of top 100 most popular 2022 K-pop songs
Alec Baldwin ‘can never prepare’ for his manslaughter charges: Insider

Alec Baldwin ‘can never prepare’ for his manslaughter charges: Insider
BTS' Jimin on working with BIGBANG’s Taeyang for 'VIBE': 'Taeyang is like my idol'

BTS' Jimin on working with BIGBANG’s Taeyang for 'VIBE': 'Taeyang is like my idol'
Alec Baldwin seen in public for first time since charged in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin seen in public for first time since charged in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough tribute to mom: Kim Kardashian reacts

Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough tribute to mom: Kim Kardashian reacts
Netflix confirms sixth season of 'Cobra Kai': Details inside

Netflix confirms sixth season of 'Cobra Kai': Details inside
Stormzy gears up for ‘empowering’ album amid his ex Maya Jama’s soaring fame

Stormzy gears up for ‘empowering’ album amid his ex Maya Jama’s soaring fame