King Charles III gears up to ‘break centuries old tradition’ at his coronation

FileFootage

King Charles III has all eyes on him with his upcoming coronation while the new monarch is seemingly aiming to modernize the historic ceremony.



The 74-year-old monarch will reportedly wear the uniform of the Admiral of the Fleet by ditching silk stockings as they “look too dated”.

As per The Sun, Charles aims to make his coronation reflect a “modern 21st-century monarchy”.

King Charles was said to be “happy” to adorn the same outfit as his grandfather on the auspicious occasion however senior aides revealed, “he should not wear them”.

“Though some of the more long-winded elements of the Coronation will be moved aside or modernised, the King was happy to wear the breeches and stockings,” the insider shared.

“But in discussion with senior aides they are saying he should not wear them, so will arrive in a military uniform instead.

“It is largely to do with modernising the Coronation and stripping away the stuffiness,” the source added. “They think having a 74-year-old King arriving in stockings and breeches in 2023 looks too dated. They are probably right.”