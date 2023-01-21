Kate Middleton’s brother shares heartbreaking news

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has shared a heartbreaking news with his fans.



Taking to Instagram, James Middleton, who is a businessman, shared the sad news, saying: “It is with great sadness that I announce my dear Ella has passed away.

“For 15 years Ella has been at my side, from my darkest days to my happiest. I’m going to miss her terribly.

Sharing the photo of his pet dog, James went on to say, “Ella had a very short illness, she slipped away in my arms at home and is now buried in the garden alongside Tilly. I took this picture just a few hours before she died.

“I’m just about holding it together to write this, and despite the fact I knew this day was coming, it doesn’t make it any easier.”

“Goodnight my darling Ella, Alizee and the dogs will take good care of me,” he concluded.



