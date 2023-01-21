Kanye West union with Bianca Censori, Kim Kardashian reacts

Kanye West's marriage with Bianca Censori has left Kim Kardashian unbothered and apparently happy.

According to Us Weekly, the reality star wrote, "Happy era," with various photos in ripped jeans and a white tee on Instagram.

Visibly relaxed, the make-up mogul posed carefree in the photos, showoff her hot pouting in the first shot while boasting her long locks in the next.



The third photo showed the SKIM founder looking directly at the camera while tilting her to the side, with her hands and natural nails relaxing on her legs.

The Kardashians family poured in with their comments on her positive outlook.

"????," Kylie Jenner replied under the Kardashian's post, while Paris Hilton responded with the same emoji.

Emily Ratajkowski commented an emoticon of hands clapping with her heart-eye smiley.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's jolly mood comes a week after Us Weekly confirmed that West and Censori, recently held "a small marriage ceremony."

"Friends don't know if it's legal, but it's very real to them," the source told the outlet about the marriage between the Donda rapper and the Yeezy architectural designer.