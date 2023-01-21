 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Kanye West union with Bianca Censori, Kim Kardashian reacts

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 21, 2023

Kanye West union with Bianca Censori, Kim Kardashian reacts
Kanye West union with Bianca Censori, Kim Kardashian reacts

Kanye West's marriage with Bianca Censori has left Kim Kardashian unbothered and apparently happy.

According to Us Weekly, the reality star wrote, "Happy era," with various photos in ripped jeans and a white tee on Instagram.

Visibly relaxed, the make-up mogul posed carefree in the photos, showoff her hot pouting in the first shot while boasting her long locks in the next.

The third photo showed the SKIM founder looking directly at the camera while tilting her to the side, with her hands and natural nails relaxing on her legs.

The Kardashians family poured in with their comments on her positive outlook.

"????," Kylie Jenner replied under the Kardashian's post, while Paris Hilton responded with the same emoji.

Emily Ratajkowski commented an emoticon of hands clapping with her heart-eye smiley.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's jolly mood comes a week after Us Weekly confirmed that West and Censori, recently held "a small marriage ceremony."

"Friends don't know if it's legal, but it's very real to them," the source told the outlet about the marriage between the Donda rapper and the Yeezy architectural designer.

More From Entertainment:

Lady Sophie Winkleman reacts to royal family display of 'bravery' amid 'Spare'

Lady Sophie Winkleman reacts to royal family display of 'bravery' amid 'Spare'
'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard says 'it would be ridiculous' if show gets season 6

'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard says 'it would be ridiculous' if show gets season 6
Miley Cyrus fans says golden dress in ‘Flowers’ points to Jennifer Lawrence

Miley Cyrus fans says golden dress in ‘Flowers’ points to Jennifer Lawrence
Kanye West wife Bianca ditched black hair to avoid comparison with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West wife Bianca ditched black hair to avoid comparison with Kim Kardashian

Hilaria Baldwin wears ‘empathy’ sweatshirt amid Alec Baldwin manslaughter charges

Hilaria Baldwin wears ‘empathy’ sweatshirt amid Alec Baldwin manslaughter charges
King Charles, Prince William receive heartbreaking news

King Charles, Prince William receive heartbreaking news
Gerard Pique takes sons for drive after ex Shakira humiliates him in new song

Gerard Pique takes sons for drive after ex Shakira humiliates him in new song
Victoria Beckham assures fans Brooklyn’s not becoming a stylist: ‘Don’t worry!’

Victoria Beckham assures fans Brooklyn’s not becoming a stylist: ‘Don’t worry!’
Dolly Parton regrets rejecting Elvis Presley to cover her hit song in early 1970s

Dolly Parton regrets rejecting Elvis Presley to cover her hit song in early 1970s
Martha Stewart reveals she scrolls through Brad Pitt’s snaps online: ‘He looks so great’

Martha Stewart reveals she scrolls through Brad Pitt’s snaps online: ‘He looks so great’