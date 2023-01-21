 
Meghan Markle’s memoir to have ‘pure Disney’ success

Meghan Markle’s memoir is reportedly in line to become a bigger seller than Prince Harry.

The admissions in question have been brought to light by Express UK.

He warned, “[A biography by the Duchess] will be a huge publishing success. Quite possibly bigger than Harry’s book.”

“Not necessarily in the UK, because the public don’t like her here. But in America, it will sell like hot cakes, providing she finds a ghost writer as good as Harry’s.”

“Because her story is a classic fairytale, and Americans are suckers for fairytales.”

Mr Cox also went on to say, “From humble beginnings and a broken home, Meghan rises to find true love with – quite literally – the prince of her dreams. That is pure Disney.”

“But then, she doesn’t encounter just one wicked stepmother – it’s the whole darn family who hate her! The might of the British establishment is determined to split them apart. But… true love conquers all!”

Before concluding he also added, “That’s the Hollywood pitch, and it will sell millions of books and quite possibly a Netflix series, too. If Meghan accepts good professional advice, that’s how the fable will be brought to market.”

