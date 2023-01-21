 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘needs to stop’ Meghan Markle from taking over

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 21, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been ridiculed for wanting to ‘take over’ from Prince Harry and reportedly has ‘main character syndrome’.

These allegations have been made by Narinder Kaur and it has come in response to Jeremy Clarkson’s comments.

She believes, “The man is a legitimise misogynistic bully. They didn’t have to accept the apology.” Because “his apology was a weak attempt to save his own career. This is not an attack on Meghan Markle but on all women.”

Per a report by Express UK, “That man should never be given a platform. That man should never have been given work. This isn’t cancelling. We should get rid of him because he is dangerous. He is vile.”

She also bashed Meghan Markle and added, “We are talking about Meghan Markle. She has main character syndrome.”

“She is an American coming to Great Britain who wants to take over. Harry needs to grow a pair. He needs to stop.”

