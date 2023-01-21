‘Indecent’ Prince Harry ‘rarely has control over his mouth’

File Footage

Prince Harry is currently being put on blast for behaving in an ‘abusive’ way towards those with debilitating illnesses.



Lady Colin Campbell issued this allegation according to a report by Express UK.

She started by saying, “Harry, though he was young at the time, but I have to tell you I’ve been around children all my life some children are cruel, others aren’t.”

“There is no way that any child I would regard as desirable would be mocking a matron who had scoliosis.”

“Also, what is so insensitive about Harry’s comment is that his cousin Eugenie had scoliosis.”

“It cuts very close to the bone and shows that Harry rarely has control over his mouth or indeed being a decent person.”

For those unversed, Princess Eugenie even underwent surgery to correct the curve in her spine.

“I think it’s outrageous he is abusive Harry is very abusive I don’t think there’s any way you can compare Clarkson’s allusion to Game of Thrones,” Lady C added.

“It was cack-handed he should have mentioned it was an illusion, he didn’t, but that’s an omission.”

“Harry has admissions and they are admissions of somebody who’s cruel and unfeeling.”

“I’m afraid you don’t develop feelings when you get older you’re either born with a heart or without one. That’s my take on it.”