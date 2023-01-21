 
Saturday Jan 21 2023
Web Desk

Prince Andrew appeals King Charles to restore his HRH status?

Web Desk

Saturday Jan 21, 2023

Prince Andrew is making all his efforts to regain his royal status and has reportedly appealed King Charles III to restore his Royal Highness title amid ongoing crisis within the royal family.

The late Queen striped second son Andrew of his royal titles, military affiliations and patronages in her life over his sex scandal and alleged connection with American billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged with sex trafficking. 

Now, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's father, as per the same source, has sent a request to his elder brother to give him another chance. He is seeking the King's consent to use that status as a test once again. 

While there are also reports that Andrew's plan is to use his title in a 'low-key' manner, what ever that means. There has been no confirmation or indication this will happen but he's definitely trying.

He is well aware he will never return to royal duties nor will he ever take back any patronages that his mother stripped from him. But the latest report from the Daily Mail details how perplexed Prince Andrew is for not being able to use his HRH status.

According to the insider, King Charles has no intention to allow Prince Andrew to use this title as he know the decision could cause a wider damage to the monarch and royal family amid Harry and Meghan's persistent attacks against the Firm.

