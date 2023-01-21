 
Vanessa Hudgens reacts to ex Austin Butler viral Elvis Presley accent

Austin Butler’s viral Elvis accent has grabbed much attention online. The actor’s ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens has also reacted to the ongoing buzz on social media, leaving fans in surprise.

In an interview with ABC Gold Coast on Monday, one of Butler's voice coaches, Irene Bartlett, shared that the Elvis actor's voice at Golden Globes was the real deal.

"What you saw in that Golden Globes speech, that's him. It's genuine, it's not put on," said Bartlett.

On Thursday, Ryan Scott shared an Instagram post, which featured a Page Six article about Butler’s viral Elvis accent.

“He went to the Lady Gaga school of Oscar campaign acting,” Scott captioned the post, which caught Hudgens’ attention.

“Crying,” the High School Musical star wrote in the comments section.

Butler was trolled for still sounding like the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll during his Golden Globe acceptance speech.

“I feel sorry people are saying that, you know, it’s still acting [but] he’s actually taken [the voice of Presley] on board.”

Hudgens, 34, and Butler, 31, dated for almost a decade, during which time the “Spring Breakers” actor suggested her then-boyfriend should play Presley on screen.

