Jeremy Renner expresses gratitude in a new health update post: 'These 30 plus broken bones will mend'

Jeremy Renner shared a health update in a recent post after receiving an injury from the snowplow accident.



On Saturday, January 21, Jeremy Renner shared a post on Instagram with a picture featuring him receiving what appeared to be physical therapy in a bed.

As per People, Renner began his post, "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love."

Renner, 52, also said he wanted "to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all."

The Mayor of Kingstown star concluded, "These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens, Love and blessings to you all."

Renner was run over by an "extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment" as he was clearing snow from his driveway on January 1, 2023.

Following the incident, he was airlifted to a local medical center after suffering from "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries."







