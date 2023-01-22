 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Halle Bailey walks hand in hand with beau and rapper DDG at the star-studded opening of Dubai's Atlantis The Royal

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 22, 2023

Halle Bailey walks hand in hand with beau and rapper DDG at the star-studded opening of Dubais Atlantis The Royal

Halle Bailey looked stunning as she walked hand in hand with beau and rapper DDG, at the star-studded opening of Dubai's new luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal.

On Saturday, January 21, Halle Bailey amazed onlookers as she appeared as a stunner in the opening event in an off-the-shoulder brown gown.

As per Daily Mail, the gown featured long sleeves that were cinched at her trim waist and had flattering ruching as the satin fabric draped beautifully over her curves.

The bottom of the gown was flared out slightly with a mermaid-like skirt, which was fitting as the star is set to debut as Ariel in The Little Mermaid in May 2023.

The 24-year-old songstress completed her look with a pair of sparkling nude pointy-toe heels, Elaborate gold hardware earrings, hung to her collarbones, and her hair locked in a straight-back braided style.

Halle flaunted soft-winged eyeliner, extended eyelashes, and a moisturizing lip stain traced with a darker brown liner.

Michigan-born rapper DDG complemented his longtime love in a black blazer and matching pants and shoes.

Halle, who considers Beyonce, her mentor, attended the event to see her perform after four years.

Halle Bailey walks hand in hand with beau and rapper DDG at the star-studded opening of Dubais Atlantis The Royal


More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp starts following Brooke Shields who says she was raped as a young actress

Johnny Depp starts following Brooke Shields who says she was raped as a young actress

CBS show 'NCIS: Los Angeles' set to finish with season 14

CBS show 'NCIS: Los Angeles' set to finish with season 14
Julie Bowen speaks out about her teenage eating disorder

Julie Bowen speaks out about her teenage eating disorder
Brooke Shields details about her sexual assault in new documentary Pretty Baby

Brooke Shields details about her sexual assault in new documentary Pretty Baby
Anna Kendrick gets candid about Twilight costars becoming ‘most famous people’

Anna Kendrick gets candid about Twilight costars becoming ‘most famous people’
Jennifer Coolidge discusses her love life and alienation in Hollywood

Jennifer Coolidge discusses her love life and alienation in Hollywood
Mel B finds Special Forces show ‘empowering after 10-year abusive marriage

Mel B finds Special Forces show ‘empowering after 10-year abusive marriage
Gabrielle Union responds to the criticism over infidelity remarks

Gabrielle Union responds to the criticism over infidelity remarks
Reese Witherspoon calls Apple TV’s new series Truth Be Told ‘thrilling': Photos

Reese Witherspoon calls Apple TV’s new series Truth Be Told ‘thrilling': Photos
'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner says broke more than 30 bones in snow clearing accident

'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner says broke more than 30 bones in snow clearing accident
Prince Harry's 'second book' will coincide with King Charles'coronation?

Prince Harry's 'second book' will coincide with King Charles'coronation?

Jay Z and boxer Amir Khan take an iconic picture ahead of Beyonce's Dubai show with many other celebrities

Jay Z and boxer Amir Khan take an iconic picture ahead of Beyonce's Dubai show with many other celebrities