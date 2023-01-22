Halle Bailey walks hand in hand with beau and rapper DDG at the star-studded opening of Dubai's Atlantis The Royal

Halle Bailey looked stunning as she walked hand in hand with beau and rapper DDG, at the star-studded opening of Dubai's new luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal.

On Saturday, January 21, Halle Bailey amazed onlookers as she appeared as a stunner in the opening event in an off-the-shoulder brown gown.

As per Daily Mail, the gown featured long sleeves that were cinched at her trim waist and had flattering ruching as the satin fabric draped beautifully over her curves.

The bottom of the gown was flared out slightly with a mermaid-like skirt, which was fitting as the star is set to debut as Ariel in The Little Mermaid in May 2023.

The 24-year-old songstress completed her look with a pair of sparkling nude pointy-toe heels, Elaborate gold hardware earrings, hung to her collarbones, and her hair locked in a straight-back braided style.

Halle flaunted soft-winged eyeliner, extended eyelashes, and a moisturizing lip stain traced with a darker brown liner.

Michigan-born rapper DDG complemented his longtime love in a black blazer and matching pants and shoes.

Halle, who considers Beyonce, her mentor, attended the event to see her perform after four years.



