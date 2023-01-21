 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 21 2023
Jennifer Coolidge discusses her love life and alienation in Hollywood

Saturday Jan 21, 2023

Jennifer Coolidge has recently reflected on her struggle with self-doubt and insecurities in Hollywood.

The actress, who won a Critics Choice award, a Golden Globe and an Emmy for her performance in The White Lotus series, mentioned that she feels alienated being in this industry in spite of her lengthy acting career.

“I’ve been around forever, since I was 30 — that’s a long time,” said American Pie actress in an interview with Page Six.

Jennifer continued, “But when I go to a party with my other actor friends, I don’t know any of the people. I live a secluded life in New Orleans and I only know the people I meet on the job and my friends from The Groundlings.”

Elaborating on the reason for her self-doubt, the Legally Blonde actress revealed that it’s because of her “dating life”.

“Oh, I don’t know. I mean, my dating life, I’ve never found anyone quite right for myself. I haven’t found the love of my life,” stated the 61-year-old.

Jennifer pointed out, “I think I made some bad decisions. It makes you insecure and you don’t think you’re great.”

The actress shared that there are some in Hollywood who have told her they “like my work”, however, she added the only she feels they mean it is when they “offers me a job”.

