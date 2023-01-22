King Charles coronation: full details of events

The Palace has shared details on the ceremonial, celebratory (including a concert at Windsor Castle) and community events taking place over May’s Coronation weekend.

King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort hope it provides “an opportunity to spend time and celebrate with friends, families”.



The coronation weekend for King Charles III will feature a star-studded concert, nationwide "big lunch" and volunteering initiative as well as the traditional ceremony and royal processions, Buckingham Palace announced late Saturday.

The three days of ceremonial, celebratory and community events in early May will be a chance for "people to come together in celebration of the historic occasion", the palace said in an update on its much-anticipated plans.