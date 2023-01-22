 
entertainment
Robert Pattinson on ‘the woes’ of male actors in Hollywood

Robert Pattinson wears his heart on his sleeve and breaks down his troubles with self-esteem and ‘accepting himself’ in trenches of Hollywood.

The Hollywood Reporter brought these revelations to light, all while referencing Pattinson’s most candid of admissions.

For those unversed, Pattinson’s claims have come just a few years after he was branded the ‘hottest man’ in the industry, in 2020.

The Batman star began his admission by pointing out how, “it’s very, very easy to fall into that pattern as well.”

“It’s extraordinarily addictive, and you don’t quite realize how insidious it is until it’s too late.”

According to Pattinson, “I have basically tried every fad you can think of, everything except consistency.”

The actor even touched base on his take to dieting and admitted he’s tried ‘all the fads’ “and I tried to do keto once.”

At the time “I was like, ‘Oh, there’s a diet where you just eat charcuterie boards and cheese all the time?’ But I didn’t realize that you can’t have beer as it completely defeats the purpose.”

