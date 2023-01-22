 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham manages to make £2m from Spice Girls reunion tour without joining

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 22, 2023

Victoria Beckham manages to make £2m from Spice Girls reunion tour without joining
Victoria Beckham manages to make £2m from Spice Girls reunion tour without joining

Victoria Beckham made nearly £2million in three years from the Spice Girls reunion tour – without even singing a note.

The fashion designer’s firm Moody Productions earned a whopping amount of £703,000 in 2021 and £403,000 in 2020.

According to company accounts filed last week, the firm paid £140,637 in Corporation Tax for 2021 from income, resulting in the firm making £703,000 from the Spicy back catalogue.

The Spice Girls have successfully sold more than 100 million records since 1994, becoming the best-selling girl group in the U.K. of all time.

Victoria, who is currently in France – attending the glamorous Paris Fashion Week, missed the Spice World Tour in Dublin, in May 2019, due to commitments to her fashion business.

Meanwhile, Victoria’s luxury fashion and beauty business has landed in £66.3million debt, despite a year of "double-digit sales growth."

The Mirror reported that latest accounts for Victoria Beckham Holdings Ltd show it made losses of £5,887,036 in 2021, down from £8,581,944 in 2020.

More From Entertainment:

Travis Barker pays tribute to Kourtney Kardashian with huge tattoo of her eyes

Travis Barker pays tribute to Kourtney Kardashian with huge tattoo of her eyes
King Charles will abdicate prior to coronation?

King Charles will abdicate prior to coronation?
Kylie Jenner addresses fans’ queries on pronouncing her son’s unique name

Kylie Jenner addresses fans’ queries on pronouncing her son’s unique name
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to release Archie’s birthday pic on King Charles coronation?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to release Archie’s birthday pic on King Charles coronation?
Meghan Markle ‘mastermind’ behind Prince Harry

Meghan Markle ‘mastermind’ behind Prince Harry
Netflix: Here's the complete list of January upcoming week releases

Netflix: Here's the complete list of January upcoming week releases
King Charles leaves royal fans ‘disappointed’

King Charles leaves royal fans ‘disappointed’
Blue Ivy joins mom Beyoncé on stage during her exclusive Dubai Concert

Blue Ivy joins mom Beyoncé on stage during her exclusive Dubai Concert
Hailey Bieber debuts dramatic new bob, ‘Oops’

Hailey Bieber debuts dramatic new bob, ‘Oops’

Jeremy Renner responds to Chris Evans’ snowcat joke following health update

Jeremy Renner responds to Chris Evans’ snowcat joke following health update

Alec Baldwin ‘needs to settle’ or face the wrath of a jury: report

Alec Baldwin ‘needs to settle’ or face the wrath of a jury: report