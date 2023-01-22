 
Sunday Jan 22 2023
Meghan Markle ‘sticks out like a sore thumb’

Sunday Jan 22, 2023

File Footage

Royal experts have backed Meghan Markle’s experience in the UK, with one even pointing out the ‘difficult position’ she was in.

This claim has been brought to light by body language expert Spidey.

Spidey referenced the couple’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan for the observation, and shared his findings to The Behavioral Arts YouTube channel.

When asked what they believe is real reason Meghan Markle looks like she ‘rubs people the wrong way’, Spidey went as far as to admit that Meghan Markle “sticks out like a sore thumb”.

This is mainly due to the fact that, “To her, that’s just her entire experience.” With a very simple mantra at play, “When the camera’s on, we act.”

During the course of the video, Spidey even pointed out the “really difficult position” Meghan Markle looks to find herself in.

So much so that Spidey almost “kind of feels for [her in] that situation.”

Before concluding Spidey also weighed in on how he believes Meghan Markle was made to ‘acclimate’ to a very strange climate when she moved to the UK, especially since she tried “be what they [wanted her] to be.”

