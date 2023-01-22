Amazon's 'Jack Ryan' beats Netflix's 'Wednesday' record

Netflix's top offering of 2022 Wednesday has been de-seated by Prime Video's spy-thriller, Jack Ryan season 3.

According to TVLine, Nielsen's current US ranking of streaming originals puts the John Krasinski-starring Tom Clancy series at the top by clocking 834 billion minutes across its 24 episodes.

While Jenna Ortega-starrer the Addams Family spinoff sits at second place with 80 billion minutes over eight episodes.

The company also notes that nearly two-thirds of Jack Ryan's viewers were dominated by male viewership, ticking at 56% and mostly over 50 years old.

The spy show season 4 is expected to Krasinski last as reports suggested his contract was limited to four seasons.

However, the Marvel star teased that his character still needed to be finished.

"We actually shot season 3 and season 4 back to back for almost two years straight trying to make this show," he said. "I don't know if this is the last time I'll play this character… I might just do it tonight in my living room, just to keep it going!"

Reportedly, Amazon is mulling several spinoffs, including one starring Michael Peña, to keep the Tom Clancy in action.