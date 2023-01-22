King Charles coronation plan: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unlikely to attend events

King Charles III's coronation plan has been revealed but here is still no news on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's attendance at the much-awaited event.



A concert featuring global stars and a day of volunteering will all be the part of the celebrations of the King's crowning, but Harry and Meghan's presence seems to be unlikely at the events as they don't want to face the public wrath by supporting those they have tried to defame in the name of truth in their interviews, shows and the Dukes' memoir Spare.

In case, if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of York attend the coronation they won't be allowed to join the King and Queen Consort on the balcony. It has been confirmed that the newly crowned King and Queen will appear at Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

Prince Andrew stepped down from his official role after allegations of sexual abuse in November 2019. He has always denied the accusations. While, Harry and Meghan quit their roles three years ago when they left Britain to start a new life in California.

Details on plans for events that will take place over the coronation weekend from Saturday, May 6 to Monday, May 8 have been outlined by the palace.



The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct the coronation of the King and Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on the Saturday morning.



During “the King’s procession” Charles and Camilla will arrive at the Abbey, and after the service they will return to the palace in a larger ceremonial procession, known as “the coronation procession”, joined by other members of the royal family.