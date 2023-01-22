 
entertainment
How Meghan Markle shows contradictory behaviour in Netflix docu-series

Meghan Markle’s response to why she decided to make a documentary hinted at contradictory behaviour.

The Duchess of Sussex said: “I’m not going to say that it’s comfortable" however body language expert Scott Rouse said that she seemed ‘comfortable’ that the documentary was taking place.

“She’s talking about, ‘Well it’s not comfortable,’ but then she does the most trusting thing you could possibly do. She throws her head back and shows you her neck and her throat; [she’s] totally exposed,” Scott said on The Behaviour Channel.

“Something is not right here. That totally goes against what she’s saying. She’s comfortable. She loves this. She’s absolutely eating it up,” he added.

