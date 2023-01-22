 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry pockets £16million following success of ‘Spare’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 22, 2023

file footage

Prince Harry has reportedly made a whopping £16million following the thunderous success of his explosive memoir Spare.

According to Mail Online, the success of the Duke of Sussex’s book, which released on January 10 and became the fastest-selling memoir just a day after, means that he has pocketed some £16million.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are said to have been offered a four-book deal by publishers Penguin Random House worth a whopping £16million after Spare marked record sales; it moved some 1.4 million copies on the first day.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry has reportedly given away £1.2 million earned from Spare to charity, and paid another $1 million to his ghost writer, JR Moehringer. 

More From Entertainment:

King Charles, Camilla make first public appearance after announcing coronation plan

King Charles, Camilla make first public appearance after announcing coronation plan
Jeremy Renner receives love and wishes from fellow stars as he returns home

Jeremy Renner receives love and wishes from fellow stars as he returns home
Zara Tindall takes a brutal dig at Prince Harry

Zara Tindall takes a brutal dig at Prince Harry
Prince William used 'banter' to downgrade Prince Harry

Prince William used 'banter' to downgrade Prince Harry
Ryan Gosling sparks anger as ‘The Fall Guy’ shoot shuts down Sydney Harbour Bridge

Ryan Gosling sparks anger as ‘The Fall Guy’ shoot shuts down Sydney Harbour Bridge
King Charles coronation: Anti-monarchists plan protests

King Charles coronation: Anti-monarchists plan protests
How Meghan Markle shows contradictory behaviour in Netflix docu-series

How Meghan Markle shows contradictory behaviour in Netflix docu-series
King Charles coronation plan: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unlikely to attend events

King Charles coronation plan: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unlikely to attend events
Prince Harry helps Elizabeth Arden sell creams with viral frostbite story

Prince Harry helps Elizabeth Arden sell creams with viral frostbite story
James Cameron encourages SS Rajamouli to make a film in Hollywood

James Cameron encourages SS Rajamouli to make a film in Hollywood

Ghislaine Maxwell brands Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre photo ‘fake’

Ghislaine Maxwell brands Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre photo ‘fake’
Aubrey Plaza rolls out to make 'SNL' debut with Sam Smith as guest

Aubrey Plaza rolls out to make 'SNL' debut with Sam Smith as guest