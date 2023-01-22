Prince Harry pockets £16million following success of ‘Spare’

file footage

Prince Harry has reportedly made a whopping £16million following the thunderous success of his explosive memoir Spare.

According to Mail Online, the success of the Duke of Sussex’s book, which released on January 10 and became the fastest-selling memoir just a day after, means that he has pocketed some £16million.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are said to have been offered a four-book deal by publishers Penguin Random House worth a whopping £16million after Spare marked record sales; it moved some 1.4 million copies on the first day.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry has reportedly given away £1.2 million earned from Spare to charity, and paid another $1 million to his ghost writer, JR Moehringer.