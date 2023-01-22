 
pakistan
Sunday Jan 22 2023
By
Web Desk

ECP names Mohsin Raza Naqvi as caretaker Punjab chief minister

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 22, 2023

Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi. — Facebook/ Mohsin Naqvi
Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi. — Facebook/ Mohsin Naqvi

After the failure of the government and the opposition to reach a consensus on a caretaker chief minister, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) appointed Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi as interim chief executive for Punjab.

The development came during a meeting held with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in the chair. 

Following the no consensus between the government and the opposition, the matter was sent to the electoral body under Clause 3 of Article 224-A of the Constitution.

ECP Secretary Umar Hameed Khan, Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal Hussain, director generals and additional DGs of the relevant departments were among the 15 attendees of the speciation meeting of the electoral watchdog.

Khan and Iqbal briefed the meeting on the matter. The huddle decided the matter after considering all legal and constitutional aspects, the sources privy to the development said. 

Sunday (today) was the last day for the electoral body to pick a name for the caretaker chief minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that the outgoing Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi had proposed the names of Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera and Naveed Akram Cheema while opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz had forwarded the names of Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Ahad Khan Cheema.

The matter landed at the ECP after a parliamentary committee, constituted by the Punjab Assembly speaker, failed to evolve a consensus on a candidate for the slot of the caretaker provincial chief executive.

More to follow... 

More From Pakistan:

MQM-P sees 'political engineering' behind Karachi mayor election

MQM-P sees 'political engineering' behind Karachi mayor election
India declines visas to almost half of Pakistani pilgrims

India declines visas to almost half of Pakistani pilgrims
Seven Pakistani UN peacekeepers martyred in 2022

Seven Pakistani UN peacekeepers martyred in 2022
Judiciary should 'review' decisions that impacted country: Khaqan Abbasi

Judiciary should 'review' decisions that impacted country: Khaqan Abbasi
Blast near police vehicle in Peshawar; no casualties reported

Blast near police vehicle in Peshawar; no casualties reported
JIT probing attack on Imran Khan reconstituted, again

JIT probing attack on Imran Khan reconstituted, again
Mercury in Karachi likely to drop to 6-8°C from tomorrow

Mercury in Karachi likely to drop to 6-8°C from tomorrow
PM Shehbaz strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

PM Shehbaz strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden
General polls to be 'postponed' if economy not recovered, warns PDM spokesperson

General polls to be 'postponed' if economy not recovered, warns PDM spokesperson
All eyes on ECP as caretaker Punjab CM to be picked today

All eyes on ECP as caretaker Punjab CM to be picked today
Imran Khan admits investing Shaukat Khanum funds in housing project

Imran Khan admits investing Shaukat Khanum funds in housing project
SC to hear pleas for probe into ‘threatening cypher’ in chamber on Jan 24

SC to hear pleas for probe into ‘threatening cypher’ in chamber on Jan 24