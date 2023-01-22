Zara Tindall takes a brutal dig at Prince Harry

Zara Tindall - wife of former rugby player Mike Tindall - reportedly took a savage jibe at Prince Harry during the wedding of Princess Eugenie.



Eugenie, granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, married Jack Brooksbank in October 2018 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Among others Harry and his wife Meghan Markle attended the ceremony..

And it was during the marriage service when Zara made a brutal comments to the Duke, according to The Mirror.

According to a lip reader, she told the prince: "It's very quiet compared to the screaming at your wedding." In response, Harry asked: "Mine?"



She was seen leaning back to say a few words to Harry about his own wedding to teh former Suits star, which had taken place just a few months before in exactly the same venue.



The Queen’s first granddaughter, who has inherited her mum’s businesslike attitude and dedicated work ethic, has reportedly also asked her younger cousin to stop insulting the royal family.