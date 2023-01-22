Queen Camilla’s latest move ‘would never be allowed’ by late Prince Philip

Queen Camilla’s latest move, involving Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, would never be allowed by Prince Philip: Sources

Queen Camilla’s latest move involves welcoming Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson back to the royal fold, a move sources say would ‘never be allowed’ by the late Prince Philip.

As per The Daily Mail, Sarah, who has long been unwelcome into the royal family since her divorce from the Duke of York in 1996 but has maintained a working relationship with him, was invited to join the royals for Christmas at Sandringham this year, after years of not being on the invite list.

A royal source shared of the development: “Camilla likes Sarah. They're both gentries. They share a love of horses and Fergie will be smart enough to play the game with Camilla and realise she is the power behind the King. That she must be nice to them and support them.”

“There was Fergie, in the thick of it, chatting away to the King and Queen Consort on the Boxing Day shoot. Philip would never have allowed that,” the insider continued.

The source also added: “There's a feeling that, no matter what Sarah's personal faults – and she can be like Marmite in that respect – she has been a good mother to the girls and loyal to Andrew.”

It is pertinent to note that the late Prince Philip wasn’t the biggest fan of Fergie, and as the organiser of the traditional royal Christmas celebrations, firmly kept her off the invite list despite her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, attending the service every year with dad Prince Andrew.

In fact, Sarah was not just invited to Sandringham for Christmas, but also given Prince Philip’s former home, Wood Farm, to use during her stay; the late Duke of Edinburgh famously spent his retirement at the cottage on Sandringham Estate.