Sunday Jan 22 2023
King Charles sets tongues wagging with silence about Jacinda Ardern's resignation

Sunday Jan 22, 2023

New Zealand's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, has announced her resignation, prompting tributes to her leadership from the US president, together with the prime ministers of Canada and Australia.

King Charles has not publicly shared his thoughts about the outgoing Prime Minster, setting tongues wagging with his silence even though Ardern has developed a close relationship with the British Royal Family for years. 

She attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, for whom she held a great respect, and recalled the time that she presented the late monarch with a gift.

Later, at the formal memorial in New Zealand, she said that she expected ties with the monarchy to ‘deepen’ under King Charles III, saying: "King Charles has long had an affection for Aotearoa New Zealand and has consistently demonstrated his deep care for our nation. This relationship is deeply valued by our people. I have no doubt it will deepen."

Some royal fans think that the British King is keeping mum and not praising Arden as she featured in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex documentary, Live to Lead.

Ms Ardern will reportedly tender her resignation to the governor-general, who will then - on behalf of King Charles III - appoint Mr Hipkins as prime minister.

