Sunday Jan 22 2023
Sunday Jan 22, 2023

Riley Keough's husband reveals they have a daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute

Riley Keough's husband Ben Smith-Petersen revealed during Riley's mother Lisa Marie Presley's memorial tribute that the couple is parents to a daughter, as reported by Fox News.

Ben shared in his tribute on behalf of his wife that the two welcomed a child. He did not reveal any further details about his daughter.

Ben said, "I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters. I'm a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart."

Lisa, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at the age of 54.

Priscilla shared a statement, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time, there will be no further comment."

