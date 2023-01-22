 
Priscilla Presley pays tribute to late daughter Lisa Marie Presley

Priscilla Presley paid tribute to her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley at her memorial with an emotional eulogy, as reported by People.

Priscilla read a poem written by her granddaughter, "I have no idea how to put my mother into words. Truth is, there are too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world, but Mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero — in much more ways than one."

The poem further read, "Even now, I can't get across everything there is to be understood or known about her, but as she always said, I'll do my best."

Lisa, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on January 12 at the age of 54.

Priscilla shared a statement on the death of her daughter, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time, there will be no further comment."

