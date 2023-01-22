 
entertainment
By
Web Desk

Valerie Bertinelli talks about emotional abuse on Instagram

Sunday Jan 22, 2023

Valerie Bertinelli took to Instagram to talk about people who abuse emotional abuse in their relationships. She added that emotional abuse and mental abuse are not much talked about as compared to physical abuse, according to People.

Valerie shared a post on Instagram on Friday in which she reposted a video of a woman speaking about why men and women leave relationships. After the video ended, she provided her commentary.

Valerie said, "When it comes to emotional abuse and mental abuse, it's not talked about, because you just think, 'I'm not being physically abused, so it's not abuse.'"

She further added, "Some women get so lost in trying to make their partner feel so loved, so respected that they've lost any kind of love or respect that they have for themselves. The person will leave to just find themselves again, to just love themselves again, because they don't even know who they are."

Valerie Bertinelli got a divorce from her ex-husband Tom Vitale last November.

