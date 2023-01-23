Prince Harry felt ‘guilty’ for not ‘shedding one tear’ on Diana death

Prince Harry recalls not crying over the death of Princess Diana.



The Duke of Sussex in his memoir ‘Spare’ writes how he met a storm of people at his mother’s funeral who shed tears at the demise of the Princess of Wales.

He writes: “Hundreds and hundreds of hands were thrust continually into our faces, the fingers often wet. From what? I wondered. Tears, I realized. I disliked how those hands felt. More, I hated how they made me feel. Guilty. “

“Why were all these people crying when I wasn’t—and hadn’t? I wanted to cry, and I’d tried to, because Mummy’s life had been so sad that she’d felt the need to disappear, to invent this massive charade. But I couldn’t squeeze out one drop. Maybe I’d learned too well, absorbed too deeply, the ethos of the family, that crying wasn’t an option—ever,” Harry noted.

