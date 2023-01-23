 
entertainment
Monday Jan 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry felt ‘guilty’ for not ‘shedding one tear’ on Diana death

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 23, 2023

Prince Harry recalls not crying over the death of Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex in his memoir ‘Spare’ writes how he met a storm of people at his mother’s funeral who shed tears at the demise of the Princess of Wales.

He writes: “Hundreds and hundreds of hands were thrust continually into our faces, the fingers often wet. From what? I wondered. Tears, I realized. I disliked how those hands felt. More, I hated how they made me feel. Guilty. “

“Why were all these people crying when I wasn’t—and hadn’t? I wanted to cry, and I’d tried to, because Mummy’s life had been so sad that she’d felt the need to disappear, to invent this massive charade. But I couldn’t squeeze out one drop. Maybe I’d learned too well, absorbed too deeply, the ethos of the family, that crying wasn’t an option—ever,” Harry noted.

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ is now out on shelves.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told they are 'royals', not 'Kardashians'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told they are 'royals', not 'Kardashians'
Prince Andrew not 'wise' to reopen sex abuse case after giving 'monster cheque'

Prince Andrew not 'wise' to reopen sex abuse case after giving 'monster cheque'
Prince Harry wanted to ‘marry’ this woman before meeting Meghan Markle

Prince Harry wanted to ‘marry’ this woman before meeting Meghan Markle
Princess Diana left THIS surprise present for Prince Harry after death

Princess Diana left THIS surprise present for Prince Harry after death
Prince Harry recalls one ‘headline’ he remembers from Diana death: ‘Show us’

Prince Harry recalls one ‘headline’ he remembers from Diana death: ‘Show us’
Lisa Marie Presley mourned in memorial service at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley mourned in memorial service at Graceland
Box office haul for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' tops $2 billion

Box office haul for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' tops $2 billion
Prince Harry and Meghan purchase new car after Spare's success

Prince Harry and Meghan purchase new car after Spare's success

Valerie Bertinelli talks about emotional abuse on Instagram

Valerie Bertinelli talks about emotional abuse on Instagram
Storm Reid says Zendaya is 'super honest'

Storm Reid says Zendaya is 'super honest'
Prince Harry issued an ultimatum to King Charles?

Prince Harry issued an ultimatum to King Charles?

Priscilla Presley pays tribute to late daughter Lisa Marie Presley

Priscilla Presley pays tribute to late daughter Lisa Marie Presley