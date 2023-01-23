Prince Harry recalls one ‘headline’ he remembers from Diana death: ‘Show us’

 
Prince Harry is opening up about the first time he saw his mother’s coffin.

Draped in a Union Jack flag, the Duke of Sussex touches upon his feelings after watching his mum.

As Harry writes in his memoir ‘Spare’, he talks about how the public demanded the Queen show gove Diana a state funeral.

”People were up in arms because the flag hadn’t been lowered to half-mast over Buckingham Palace. They didn’t care that the Royal Standard never flew at half-mast, no matter what, that it flew when Granny was in residence, and didn’t fly when she was away, full stop,” Harry began.

“They cared only about seeing some official show of mourning, and they were enraged by its absence. That is, they were whipped into rage by the British papers, which were trying to deflect attention from their role in Mummy’s disappearance. I recall one headline, addressed pointedly at Granny: Show Us You Care. How rich, coming from the same fiends who “cared” so much about Mummy that they chased her into a tunnel from which she never emerged,” he added.

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ is now out.

