Monday Jan 23 2023
Princess Diana left THIS surprise present for Prince Harry after death

Monday Jan 23, 2023

Princess Diana left a present for youngest son, Prince Harry, ahead of her demise.

The former Princess of Wales bought an Xbox for her son which Harry received on his first birthday after her death.

Recalling how his aunt handed over the present to him in memoir ‘Spare’, Harry writes: “Make a wish, Harry! You want a wish? All right, I wish my mother was— Then, out of nowhere— Aunt Sarah? Holding a box. Open it, Harry.

“I tore at the wrapping paper, the ribbon. I peered inside. What…? Mummy bought it for you. Shortly before… You mean in Paris? Yes. Paris. It was an Xbox. I was pleased. I loved video games. That’s the story, anyway. It’s appeared in many accounts of my life, as gospel, and I have no idea if it’s true,” he concluded.

Diana passed away in a car accident in Paris in 1997. She left behind two sons- heir to the British throne, Prince William, and youngest son Harry.

