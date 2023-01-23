Prince Andrew not 'wise' to reopen sex abuse case after giving 'monster cheque'

Prince Andrew has been branded naive to re-open his sexual abuse civil case.



The Duke of York wants to clear his name in the public and wants legal action against whoever let him down.

However, The Sun comments: "His decision to launch a legal bid to reopen his civil sex abuse case may be one of his least wise moves yet.



"The Duke spent millions of pounds — much of it coughed up by the Queen and Prince Charles — to make the case go away by settling out of court.

"Now he is preparing to spend hundreds of thousands more to fight it all over again.

"But what, really, has changed since he wrote that monster cheque last February?" the outlet said, referring to the Duke of York's out of court settlement with sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre.

"Lawyers for Andrew say he has been given fresh hope by his pal Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison testimony.

The outlet adds: "Andrew is desperate to get back to royal duties and presumably thinks it worth the risk to clear his name once and for all."