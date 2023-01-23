 
Monday Jan 23 2023
Alec Baldwin will not face charges over shooting ‘Rust’ director Joel Souza

Alec Baldwin will not be charged over the shooting injury of Rust director Joel Souza, it has been reported.

The latest update was made by the New Mexico district attorney after Baldwin, 64, was charged with involuntary manslaughter over the death of the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The Santa Fe D.A’s office told TMZ that there's just no crime when it comes to the Souza incident. The statement further added that Baldwin will not be facing a charge over the injury as there is no “unintentional battery” charge that would apply in the case

Battery generally requires proof of intention and prosecutors are not alleging Baldwin intentionally fired the bullet. The case against Baldwin is rooted in alleged recklessness.

Rust shooting incident killed Hutchins, 42, when a prop gun went off during rehearsals on the set in October 2021.

Joel was hospitalized after he was injured by the same bullet that killed Hutchins.

Baldwin is still facing an involuntary manslaughter over the death of Hutchins. Rust head armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed also faces the same charge, and both face a maximum of five years in prison if found guilty.

