Prince Harry ‘really hoping’ for royal reconciliation after ‘Spare’: Gayle King

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s friend Gayle King has revealed that the Duke of Sussex really hopes that he will get a chance to reconcile with the Royal Family despite his incendiary memoir Spare.

Talking about whether Harry and his wife Meghan Markle should attend King Charles’ coronation in May, Gayle King, also a friend of Oprah Winfrey, said that they may face a ‘chilly reception’ upon landing in the UK.

King, speaking on her Sirius XM show Gayle King in the House, said: “Harry said he still loves his brother and father and is hoping there will be some kind of reconciliation. But right now, they are extremely angry with him.”

“They are carrying on with their public events, but I do hope too, there is a kind of reconciliation with the family,” she added.

King also added: “I would love to see reconciliation with the family on both sides because I both think they really care about each other. My heart goes out to Harry and Meghan, and I really do applaud them in speaking their truth and telling their story.”

The comments come weeks after Prince Harry took aim at his family, specifically King Charles and Prince William, in his memoir that released on January 10.