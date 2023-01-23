Prince Harry ‘completely destroying’ Meghan Markle’s future

 
Prince Harry’s memoir and the assorted revelations reportedly have dangerous consequences for Meghan Markle.

Brand expert Nick Ede made this a during his interview with the MailOnline.

Mr Ede claimed, “The revelations from the new book Spare will have a direct effect on Meghan's lofty ambitions of running for office.”

“With her husband's candid admissions of drug use, lurid tales of his loss of virginity and more importantly his admission to killing 25 people when on active duty, these could potentially have dire consequences on her and her ambitions.”

“We know that when someone has political ambitions that they are constantly under the microscope not only from the media but also political opponents.”

