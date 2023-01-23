Anne Hathaway cuts a slim figure in black at ‘Eileen’ premiere

Anne Hathaway flaunted in black as she attended the premiere of her movie, Eileen, at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on January 22, 2023.

The 40-year-old actress strutted the carpet in a cosy Versace black puffer coat that hugged her curves, meanwhile the sleeves were loose and roomy. Underneath the coat, she donned a sensational black mini dress as she posed up a storm for the cameras at the event, which was held at the Eccles Center Theatre, per Daily Mail.

Her dress of choice, also from Versace, sported a faint-checkered design that was formed out of lace material and had a semi-sheer back, which she was happy to show off.

The Princess Diaries actress had her brunette hair styled in a windswept look and kept her makeup very natural with simple eyeshadow and light red lipstick. For accessories, the beauty sported a small purse, a small gold necklace, gold hoop earrings, a silver bracelet, and several rings.

Based on the book by Ottessa Moshfegh, Eileen is an uplifting tale of personal liberation. The movie follows a peculiar young woman whose dreary life stretches on toward unending misery.

In frigid 1960s Boston, Eileen (Thomasin McKenzie) shuffles between her father’s dingy, emotionally haunted home and the prison where she works alongside colleagues who have ostracised her.

When an intoxicating woman (Anne Hathaway) joins the prison staff, Eileen is taken. Just when the possibility of a salvational friendship (or maybe more) takes hold and forms a singular glimmer in Eileen’s darkness, her newfound confidant entangles her in a shocking crime that alters all.