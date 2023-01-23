 
Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal talk ‘unspoken’ bond during ‘The Last of Us’

Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal talk ‘unspoken’ bond during ‘The Last of Us’

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey star share a sweet father-daughter relationship in HBO’s show, The Last of Us.

In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes TV, the co-stars talked about their first meeting.

Although it lasted only a few moments, Ramsey expressed that there was ‘an unspoken bond’ between the two as they were about to become key parts of a large production, that also happens to be one of the most anticipated video game adaptations in recent memory.

“We met for the first time just as I was getting my hair cut, and you'd just come off set,” shared Ransey as she referred to Pascal’s first meeting. “It was a very brief meeting. We didn’t have time to get to know each other and – but yeah, the chemistry, it was just immediately this bond, unspoken connection of we're both embarking on this huge journey together as Joel and Ellie, but as two people as well.”

Fittingly, the circumstances in which they met in real life resembled the ones on the show, making it a realistic aspect to Joel and Ellie’s story.

Describing what it was like working with Pascal, Ramsey said it was eerily familiar as they were working for such a long period suddenly that paralleled Joel and Ellie’s year-long trip across the country. “Suddenly, we’re spending a year together in Alberta, Canada, not knowing what the hell we’re doing, and we're just having to 'trust the process,' but you know what I mean? It really was that.”

