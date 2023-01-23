 
entertainment
Monday Jan 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'very sure' Prince William 'hurt' Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 23, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has just hit back against Prince William for having ‘hurt’ Meghan Markle deeply.

This admission has been made by the prince himself, all while addressing the truth behind Palace walls.

According to the Daily Mail Prince Harry weighed in on his requirement for an apology during the course of a face-to-face interview.

There, he spoke to Prince William indirectly and warned ‘you know what you did’ as well as ‘why you did it’.

The Duke even went as far as to demand his brother ‘come clean’ about everything he’s been accused of since Prince Harry moved out of the UK.

This comes shortly after a prior admission was made by royal author Tom Bower regarding the issue.

Where Mr Bower claimed that there is no “compromise with the Sussexes.”

