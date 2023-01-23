Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck may end their marriage this year, predicts fortune teller

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will part ways this year due to their kids, predicts fortune teller.



A Colombian news outlet El Espectador quoted a popular celebrity fortune teller, Mhoni Vidente, in their report claiming the couple’s romance may not last long.

The Marry Me actor and the Argo star tied the knot this year almost two decades after they called off their first engagement in 2004 due to excessive media attention.

J.Lo, who is a mother to twins, Max and Emma, and Affleck, who shares three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, brought their families together following their reunion.

However, Vidente now suggests that the newly married couple will part ways because Lopez’s kids may develop issues with their step-siblings.

The issues between their blended brood will create problems between the famed couple and they will file for divorce this year, Vidente shared.

This is not the first time that it has been suggested that Lopez and Affleck’s romance won't last long as previously an insider said that J.Lo and Affleck “are dealing with a lot of issues” after marriage.

“There's a real worry among friends that they may not make it in the long term” because of their mothers, the source told National Enquirer.

Another source told Heat Magazine that ever since their Georgia wedding, Lopez is “panicking” Affleck “might get bored of married life very quickly.”

“She feels immense pressure for this marriage to be successful and is doing everything she can to keep Ben happy and occupied,” the insider added.



