Mel B recalls embarrassing encounter with Prince William

Mel B got into an awkward situation because of her longtime pal Victoria Beckham when she visited the Buckingham Palace to receive her MBE – Member of the Order of the British Empire.

The Spice Girls member recalled how her Victoria designed outfit made her interaction with Prince William embarrassing during her 2022 visit.

"It was quite embarrassing, actually, because I didn't realize the medal actually goes here on your chest," the musician and activist shared on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

"And Victoria [Beckham] designed my dress, mine and my mom's dress for the occasion," she added. "And she put a big slit right there. I was like, 'Oh, sorry.'"

Mel B went on to joke that the fashion designer made the slit across her cleavage intentionally. "I think she knew. She did a number on me,” she quipped.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mel B revealed another awkward moment of her meeting with the Prince of Wales.

"I got my MB last year for my contribution and bringing awareness to domestic violence," she said. "[William] was like, 'So you’re here for the Spice Girls?' as he’s pinning the medal to my chest.”

“I was like, 'No, I’m a patron of women’s aid, and I’m being honored for all the work that I’ve been doing with women’s aid and talking about domestic abuse.

“He was like, 'Oh my god, really? So tell me more about it,' and I was like, 'There’s a whole queue of people waiting to get their MB, I don’t think it’s time for a chat right now.'"