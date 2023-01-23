 
entertainment
Monday Jan 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Shakira appears on her balcony after releasing diss song about Gerard Pique

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 23, 2023

Shakira appears on her balcony after releasing diss song about Gerard Pique
Shakira appears on her balcony after releasing diss song about Gerard Pique

Shakira appeared on her balcony to wave to her fans post releasing bombshell song dissing former partner Gerard Pique and his new lover Clara Chia Marti.

Donning a white jumper and cute beanie, the Waka Waka hitmaker flashed her gorgeous smile looking happy and relaxed amid Gerard’s cheating scandal.

This comes just days after a report claimed that Shakira found out that her ex-boyfriend cheated on her through a jar of jam.

Shakira appears on her balcony after releasing diss song about Gerard Pique

As per report by Show News Today, the singer came home from a trip to discover that someone has eaten from her jar of strawberry jam.

The Colombian singer knew neither Gerard nor her kids, Sasha and Milan, eat jam which made her realize that someone else must have eaten it while she was away.

After this, Shakira came to the realization that her partner of 12 years and father of her two boys has been cheating on her.

Adding to it was the singer’s new track in which she opens fridge to find a head of her collaborator, Rauw Alejandro, on a platter, which seemingly confirms the report.

Moreover, in the diss track she ridiculed the former Barcelona star and Clara as she croons, “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

In another apparent brutal diss at Clara, Shakira says in the song, “She has a good person’s name, clearly it’s not what it sounds like.”

Meanwhile, it was also reported that Shakira has placed a life-size witch mannequin in her balcony facing Gerard’s mother Montserrat Bernabeu’s pad.

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner sparks massive backlash after posing with lion head at PFW

Kylie Jenner sparks massive backlash after posing with lion head at PFW

Lisa Marie Presley laid to rest next to her son at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley laid to rest next to her son at Graceland
Alec Baldwin receives flak over first Instagram post since manslaughter charges

Alec Baldwin receives flak over first Instagram post since manslaughter charges

Mel B recalls embarrassing encounter with Prince William

Mel B recalls embarrassing encounter with Prince William

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s daughters no longer have ‘beef’

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s daughters no longer have ‘beef’

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck may end their marriage this year, predicts fortune teller

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck may end their marriage this year, predicts fortune teller
Inside Beyonce’s lit Dubai concert: ‘It’s a hint of what’s to come’

Inside Beyonce’s lit Dubai concert: ‘It’s a hint of what’s to come’

Prince William will be King after 20 years?

Prince William will be King after 20 years?
Netflix’s ‘You’ teases Ben Wiggins character from the ‘London elite’

Netflix’s ‘You’ teases Ben Wiggins character from the ‘London elite’