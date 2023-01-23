Shakira appears on her balcony after releasing diss song about Gerard Pique

Shakira appeared on her balcony to wave to her fans post releasing bombshell song dissing former partner Gerard Pique and his new lover Clara Chia Marti.

Donning a white jumper and cute beanie, the Waka Waka hitmaker flashed her gorgeous smile looking happy and relaxed amid Gerard’s cheating scandal.

This comes just days after a report claimed that Shakira found out that her ex-boyfriend cheated on her through a jar of jam.

As per report by Show News Today, the singer came home from a trip to discover that someone has eaten from her jar of strawberry jam.

The Colombian singer knew neither Gerard nor her kids, Sasha and Milan, eat jam which made her realize that someone else must have eaten it while she was away.

After this, Shakira came to the realization that her partner of 12 years and father of her two boys has been cheating on her.

Adding to it was the singer’s new track in which she opens fridge to find a head of her collaborator, Rauw Alejandro, on a platter, which seemingly confirms the report.

Moreover, in the diss track she ridiculed the former Barcelona star and Clara as she croons, “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

In another apparent brutal diss at Clara, Shakira says in the song, “She has a good person’s name, clearly it’s not what it sounds like.”

Meanwhile, it was also reported that Shakira has placed a life-size witch mannequin in her balcony facing Gerard’s mother Montserrat Bernabeu’s pad.