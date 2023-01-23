 
entertainment
‘Congratulations Prince Harry’

The staff and team at Archewell and the Private Office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have congratulated Prince Harry on the release of his memoir, Spare.

Harry’s bombshell memoir was released on January 10.

In their message shared on Archewell website, the staff and team say: “A huge congratulations to Prince Harry on the release of his memoir, Spare.

“As your team, we are proud to stand beside you, and celebrate you as the world finally hears your story in your words. Thank you for your courage, honesty, humor, and light. You’ve inspired us all. With admiration,

“Your staff and team at Archewell and The Private Office of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex.”

Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" officially went on sale on January 10.

