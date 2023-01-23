Prince Andrew's pal Ghislaine Maxwell claims authorities 'let Epstein die'

Disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed that authorities allowed Jeffrey Epstein to die, branding Prince Andrew photo a ‘fake’ in an interview from prison.

Maxwell, who was convicted of sex offences for her part in Epstein’s sex abuse ring, has previously said she believes the disgraced billionaire had been murdered in jail, according to her brother Ian Maxwell.

It is to mention here that Epstein was found dead in a New York jail ahead of a trial on sex trafficking charges in 2019. Some believe that he killed himself, while think differently about his death.

The 61-year-old also claimed that the famous photograph of her ex-friend Prince Andrew next to Virginia Giuffre 'is fake'. The accuser sued the Duke of York on claims he sexually assaulted her when she was 17 – which Andrew vehemently denied, saying he had never met her.

Maxwell's latest claims, made from a Florida jail, will feature in an interview with Jeremy Kyle tonight at 7pm on TalkTV.