Prince William, Kate Middleton read Harry's memoir Spare? Viral photo stuns fans

A pair of Prince William and Kate Middleton's lookalikes have sparked reactions with their amazing stunt as they appeared reading Prince Harry's bombshell memoir Spare, leaving royal fans confused with the pose.

The amazing snaps, taken by award-winning photographer Alison Jackson as part of the brand's 'Veganuary Reimagined' promotion, left fans baffled as some assumed the Prince and Princess of Wales reading Harry's book.

The two aimed to appear like Kate and William have posed with the Duke's autobiography in a campaign to promote Birds Eye Green Cuisine.

The Lookalikes can be seen sitting up in bed, while digesting the explosive revelations in Harry's memoir.

The photographs show the couple is looking pensive as they appear to pore over the pages of the book, which hit the shelves earlier this month.