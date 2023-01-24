 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 24 2023
Lisa Marie Presley died of a broken heart, says her friend Sarah Ferguson

Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley's friend Sarah Ferguson said at Lisa's memorial that she may have died of a broken heart and that she is with her son Benjamin Keough now, as reported by Fox News.

Sarah said, "I stand here with great honour because we called each other ‘sissy.’ Sissy, this is for you with affection. I think she’s with Ben now."

Lisa, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on January 12 at the age of 54, hours after being hospitalized for a medical emergency

Priscilla shared a statement on the death of her daughter, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time, there will be no further comment."

