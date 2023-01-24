Real Reason King Charles ‘sorely’ needed to meet Nelson Mandela: Prince Harry

King Charles planned a work trip with Prince Harry to go see Nelson Mandela and the Spice Girls.



The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir shares how the meeting was crucial for his father, who wanted to get back on the public popularity after the death of Princess Diana.

Harry pens in ‘Spare’: “Pa announced that he’d be taking me with him on a planned work trip. To South Africa. South Africa, Pa? Really? Yes, darling boy. Johannesburg. He had a meeting with Nelson Mandela…and the Spice Girls?”

“I didn’t get it. I’m not sure Pa wanted me to get it. The truth was, Pa’s staff hoped a photo of him standing alongside the world’s most revered political leader and the world’s most popular female musical act would earn him some positive headlines, which he sorely needed. Since Mummy’s disappearance he’d been savaged. People blamed him for the divorce and thus for all that followed. His approval rating around the world was single digits,” Harry noted.